Messi Makes @fifa World Cup History Once Again!
Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026
- Messi Stars with Hat-Trick as Argentina Opens FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Defeating Algeria - Inter Miami CF
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