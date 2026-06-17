Messi Makes @fifa World Cup History Once Again!

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video













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Messi Stars with Hat-Trick as Argentina Opens FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Defeating Algeria - Inter Miami CF

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