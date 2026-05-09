Messi Is the FASTEST @mls Player to Reach 100 Goal Contributions (Goals+assists)!

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Messi hits 100 goals contributions in 64 games! Fastest in MLS history!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.