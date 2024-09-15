Messi Is BACK! Bags Brace in Return from Injury

September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Messi hasn't played a competitive game in 62 days after being injured during Argentina's Copa América final victory.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #intermiami #messi

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.