Messi Is BACK! Bags Brace in Return from Injury
September 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Messi hasn't played a competitive game in 62 days after being injured during Argentina's Copa América final victory.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #intermiami #messi
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2024
- LA Galaxy Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with 4-2 Win over LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 3-1 to Minnesota United FC at CITYPARK - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi Double Fires Inter Miami CF to 3-1 Home Win Over Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF and Espolòn® Tequila Unite for a Month-Long Celebration of Hispanic Heritage
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host the Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Announces City of Icons Night Presented by Royal Caribbean
- Tickets on Sale Now for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Coming to Chase Stadium