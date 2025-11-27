Messi GOES GOAT! 1 GOAL 3 ASSISTS in Playoffs Semifinal!: 2025 Audi MLS Playoffs

Published on November 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video













