Messi FIRST EVER Back to Back MLS MVP!
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch SDFC's Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach - San Diego FC
- Lukas Engel Departs FC Cincinnati as Loan Expires - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Parts Ways with First-Team Assistant Coaches Jamison Olave & Joel DeLass - Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $500,000 from San Diego FC - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Earns 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - San Diego FC
- LAFC Exercises Permanent Transfer on Midfielder Mathieu Choinière - Los Angeles FC
- Top College Players to Attend 2025 MLS College Showcase - MLS
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda to Represent Burkina Faso in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - San Jose Earthquakes
- Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations - Charlotte FC
- Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Set Stage for FC Cincinnati's First Competition of 2026: How It Works and What's at Stake - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $775,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Partnership with Bank of America to Become Front-Of-Jersey Partner - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player for Second Consecutive Season - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money, 2026 SuperDraft Selection, from FC Dallas - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Acquires CF Montréal's No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess - Chicago Fire FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
