Messi and Inter Miami Lift 2025 Audi MLS Cup!: This Is MLS
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Dax McCarty host this week's This is MLS!
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025
- Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations - Charlotte FC
- Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Set Stage for FC Cincinnati's First Competition of 2026: How It Works and What's at Stake - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $775,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Partnership with Bank of America to Become Front-Of-Jersey Partner - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player for Second Consecutive Season - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money, 2026 SuperDraft Selection, from FC Dallas - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Acquires CF Montréal's No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess - Chicago Fire FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-16s Kick off Messi Cup, Chase Stadium Hosts Opening Ceremony this Tuesday
- December 13 Open House at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center
- Inter Miami CF Crowned MLS Cup Champion, Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1
- Paint It Pink: Rep Rosa at Saturday's MLS Cup