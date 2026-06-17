Messi Always Scores Bangers in Kansas City!
Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026
- St. Clair and Canada Face Qatar in Second Group B Fixture at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids to Host Liga MX Side FC Juárez on July 9 - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Midfielder Connor Ronan to Aberdeen F.C. - Colorado Rapids
- Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Celebrates 2026 Graduating Class - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Waives Defender Olivier Mbaizo - Philadelphia Union
- Messi Stars with Hat-Trick as Argentina Opens FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Defeating Algeria - Inter Miami CF
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