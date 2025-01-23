Messi ALL Goals and Assists of MLS 2024
January 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Lionel Messi finished the 2024 regular season with 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 league matches!
