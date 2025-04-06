Messi 44th GOAL Surpasses Higuaín for Most Goal Contributions in Inter Miami History!

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Lionel Messi's goal makes 44 goal contributions in 29 games, surpassing Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in club history - accomplishing the feat in 38 fewer matches.

