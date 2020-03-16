Message from LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow

To LumberKings Fans:

As you probably already know by now, Major League Baseball - along with Minor League Baseball - has made the decision to delay the start of the 2020 season. This was a very important and key step in trying to contain and combat the COVID-19 virus. There are a lot of questions and concerns right now, but our top priority is the health and safety of our fans, staff and employees.

We know that Clinton and all of the surrounding communities are anxious to welcome back baseball here at NelsonCorp Field. We know how much this team means to all of you and what it means to the community. We have never taken for granted the great support shown to this club. We will continue to prepare for the return of baseball here for the 2020 season, but we will not host any event until it is safe to do so.

As we await the start of the season, we will continue to monitor the situation and let you know if there is anything new to report on. In the meantime - we ask all fans to follow the protocols set forth by public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the State of Iowa and the City of Clinton. We ask for your patience and understanding in these difficult times.

Sincerely, Ted Tornow

General Manager

