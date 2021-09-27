Mesa Goes Yard But Revs Drop Rubber Match in Lexington

(Lexington, Ky.): Melky Mesa launched his first home run since returning from injury but the York Revolution dropped the rubber match of their series to the Lexington Legends, 11-2 on Sunday afternoon at Lexington Legends Ballpark.

The Legends struck first with an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning. After a throwing error set up the Legends with runners at second and third with no outs, Revs starter Eduardo Rivera allowed only an RBI ground out by Brandon Phillips, stranding two in the inning and trailing just 1-0 early.

Lexington added a pair in the third. Courtney Hawkins was hit by an 0-2 pitch to lead off the inning. Rivera rebounded to retire the next two, but after Hawkins had stolen second and third, Christian Correa brought him home with a single up the middle on a 1-2 pitch to make it a 2-0 game. That was the first of four straight to reach with two outs as Ben Aklinski singled, Chris Fornaci was hit by a pitch, and Breland Almadova walked with the bases loaded to force in another run, giving the Legends a 3-0 lead.

York got on the board in the fourth as Mesa's triumphant return from injury continued. Following a three-hit, three-RBI game the night before, Mesa launched an opposite field solo homer to right to cut the deficit to 3-1 on his 15th of the year.

The Revs pulled a run closer in the fifth thanks to a JC Encarnacion RBI infield single, but left the bases loaded scoring just once on four singles, drawing within 3-2.

Lexington blew it open with a five-run fifth. Correa cracked a two-run homer to left, chasing Rivera (6-3). Almadova later drove an RBI single off the right field fence, and Darian Sandford cracked his second Atlantic League home run and fourth career round-tripper on a two-run shot to right, extending the lead to 8-2.

Lexington added a Hawkins sac fly to left field in the seventh and a two-run double to right-center by Almadova in the eighth to close out the scoring.

York finishes the season series 7-5 against Lexington.

The Revs' road trip continues to High Point on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

