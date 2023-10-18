Merkulov's Game-Winner Helps P-Bruins to Win Over Islanders

Providence, RI - Forward Georgii Merkulov posted a two-point night, including the game-winning goal, helping the Providence Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Justin Brazeau, Trevor Kuntar, and Oskar Steen tallied the other goals for Providence. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 23 in the win.

How It Happened

Kyle MacLean's shot from the slot struck the goaltender and trickled across the goal line, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 13:31 left in the first period.

Just after the power play had ended, John Farinacci sent a pass to Brazeau in between the hash marks, who hammered a one-timer past the goaltender's stick to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:57 remaining in the first period. Merkulov also received an assist on the tally.

38 seconds after the Brazeau goal, Kuntar collected a rebound above the blue paint and whacked the puck over the goaltender's pads, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead. Parker Wotherspoon and Jakub Zboril were credited with the assists.

MacLean scored his second goal of the game on a one-timer from the top of the right circle that zipped high-blocker side, tying the game at 2-2 with 2:44 to play in the first period.

While on a 5-on-3 power play, Merkulov's one-timer from the right circle whistled into the back of the net, giving Providence a 3-2 lead with 11:32 left in the third period. Mason Lohrei and Fabian Lysell received assists on the goal.

Steen was tripped on a breakaway with the net empty, so he was awarded a goal with 19 seconds left in the game.

Stats

Kuntar's goal was the first of his American Hockey League career.

DiPietro earned his second win in a Providence uniform after stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Friday, October 20 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

