Men's Eagles Assemble for First 2026 Alignment Camp
Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
With a roster of 35 players in attendance, Head Coach Scott Lawrence and staff have invited a mix of veteran and rookie players as they continue cultivating the identified talent pool, looking to put their hand up for Eagles selection. This camp adds a great touch point for the squad to come together following the 2025 November tour and the start of the upcoming MLR season.
With the Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule recently announced, seeing the Eagles face off against France in their opening pool game; and the countdown to the 2026 season edging closer, Lawrence commented;
"This pre-season development assembly is an opportunity to check in with current Eagles as well as get our hands on a group of pathway and 2027 Eagle-eligible athletes. The Eagles have some glaring positional needs to build depth. We've been following players closely who we think might meet or have enough development upside to achieve the positional requirements of the go-forward RWC2027 game model. Getting to work with these athletes hands-on helps accelerate our decision-making in a critical year for 2027 cohesion building."
Coming off the 2025 November Tour with a win in Romania, where they brought home the Pershing Cup, the USA Men's Eagles will be looking to build on their current world 15th ranking as they solidify squad personnel leading into the Nations Cup later this July.
USA Men's Eagles 2026 Alignment Camp Roster
Player Club
Alex Maughan Anthem RC
Brandon Harvey Chicago Hounds
Conner Mooneyham Anthem RC
Cory Daniel Old Glory DC
Dan Kriel* Seattle Seawolves
Ethan McVeigh New England Free Jacks
James Rose Life University
Jason Damm California Legion
Joe Mano California Legion
Kaleb Geiger New England Free Jacks
Kalisi Moli Seattle Seawolves
Karl Keane Anthem RC
Ma'ake Muti California Legion
Makeen Alikhan Anthem RC
Mark O'Keeffe Chicago Hounds
Marno Redelinghuys Seattle Seawolves
Max Schumacher Old Glory DC
Michael Baska Chicago Hounds
Nathan den Hoedt Chicago Hounds
Oliver Kane Anthem RC
Oscar Treacy California Legion
Paddy Ryan Seattle Seawolves
Payton Telea-Italio Anthem RC
Peyton Wall Chicago Hounds
Rhyno Herbst Seattle Seawolves
Rick Rose Old Glory DC
Ruben de Haas Chicago Hounds
Rufus McLean Seattle Seawolves
Sam Golla Anthem RC
Seth Smith Anthem RC
Tavite Lopeti Chicago Hounds
Tevita Naqali Old Glory DC
Tom Pittman Anthem RC
Wayne van der Bank* New England Free Jacks
Will Sherman Anthem RC
*Denotes players expected to achieve USA eligibility in 2027
