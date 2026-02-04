Men's Eagles Assemble for First 2026 Alignment Camp

With a roster of 35 players in attendance, Head Coach Scott Lawrence and staff have invited a mix of veteran and rookie players as they continue cultivating the identified talent pool, looking to put their hand up for Eagles selection. This camp adds a great touch point for the squad to come together following the 2025 November tour and the start of the upcoming MLR season.

With the Rugby World Cup 2027 schedule recently announced, seeing the Eagles face off against France in their opening pool game; and the countdown to the 2026 season edging closer, Lawrence commented;

"This pre-season development assembly is an opportunity to check in with current Eagles as well as get our hands on a group of pathway and 2027 Eagle-eligible athletes. The Eagles have some glaring positional needs to build depth. We've been following players closely who we think might meet or have enough development upside to achieve the positional requirements of the go-forward RWC2027 game model. Getting to work with these athletes hands-on helps accelerate our decision-making in a critical year for 2027 cohesion building."

Coming off the 2025 November Tour with a win in Romania, where they brought home the Pershing Cup, the USA Men's Eagles will be looking to build on their current world 15th ranking as they solidify squad personnel leading into the Nations Cup later this July.

USA Men's Eagles 2026 Alignment Camp Roster

Player Club

Alex Maughan Anthem RC

Brandon Harvey Chicago Hounds

Conner Mooneyham Anthem RC

Cory Daniel Old Glory DC

Dan Kriel* Seattle Seawolves

Ethan McVeigh New England Free Jacks

James Rose Life University

Jason Damm California Legion

Joe Mano California Legion

Kaleb Geiger New England Free Jacks

Kalisi Moli Seattle Seawolves

Karl Keane Anthem RC

Ma'ake Muti California Legion

Makeen Alikhan Anthem RC

Mark O'Keeffe Chicago Hounds

Marno Redelinghuys Seattle Seawolves

Max Schumacher Old Glory DC

Michael Baska Chicago Hounds

Nathan den Hoedt Chicago Hounds

Oliver Kane Anthem RC

Oscar Treacy California Legion

Paddy Ryan Seattle Seawolves

Payton Telea-Italio Anthem RC

Peyton Wall Chicago Hounds

Rhyno Herbst Seattle Seawolves

Rick Rose Old Glory DC

Ruben de Haas Chicago Hounds

Rufus McLean Seattle Seawolves

Sam Golla Anthem RC

Seth Smith Anthem RC

Tavite Lopeti Chicago Hounds

Tevita Naqali Old Glory DC

Tom Pittman Anthem RC

Wayne van der Bank* New England Free Jacks

Will Sherman Anthem RC

*Denotes players expected to achieve USA eligibility in 2027







