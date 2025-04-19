Memphis Showboats WR Kai Locksley's Underdog Story: United Football League
April 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats YouTube Video
Check out Memphis Showboats WR Kai Locksley's Underdog Story. #UFL #underdog #football #memphisshowboats
Check out the Memphis Showboats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Battlehawks Fall to the Renegades 30-15 - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Fourth Quarter Edges Arlington Renegades over St. Louis Battlehawks 30-15 - Arlington Renegades
- Skip Holtz and Matt Corral Preview Stallions' Week 4 Matchup at Houston - Birmingham Stallions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.