Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Friday, July 30th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (38-37) vs. Gwinnett Stripers (38-37) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #76 of 130 Home Game #40 of 65

LHP Zack Thompson (1-6, 7.66 ERA) vs. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-3, 8.27 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds defeated the Gwinnett Stripers in a high-scoring 7-6 affair on Thursday night. With the win, the 'Birds have taken two of the first three games of this series against Gwinnett and moved over .500 for the first time in 2021. The Memphis offense got going right out of the gate when Juan Yepez hit a two-run home run in the opening inning. Kramer Robertson had an RBI double in the second frame to extend the lead to 3-0. Miles Mikolas made an MLB rehab start for the 'Birds and tossed four scoreless innings to hold that lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Scott Hurst had an RBI single and Clint Coulter hit a three-run home run as the Redbirds opened up a 7-0 advantage. Gwinnett scored the final six runs of the game but Kodi Whitley finished the night with 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save and seal the victory.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson will make his 12th start and 14th appearance of the season for the Redbirds today. Thompson is coming off of his best start of the year, tossing six scoreless innings in Louisville last week. This will be Thompson's third start of the season against Gwinnett. In his first two, the Stripers have scored 13 runs in 6.1 innings off Thompson. The 23-year-old native of Selma, Indiana was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by St. Louis and is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Cardinals system by MLB Pipeline.

Gwinnett Starter: Nolan Kingham makes his fifth start of the season for Gwinnett this evening. Kingham began the 2021 season with Double-A Mississippi and was outstanding in nine starts, going 5-1 with a 2.29 ERA. He was promoted to Gwinnett on June 29. The 24-year-old struggled in his first start with the Stripers, allowing six runs in 3.1 innings, but has been much better since. In his last start against the Norfolk Tides, Kingham allowed two runs in four innings of work. The brother of former Blue Jays and Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham, Nolan was the Braves' 12th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been on fire over his last eight games. During that stretch, Yepez is 12-33 (.364) with six home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs. Yepez has three home runs and five RBI over his last two games.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds franchise-record 15-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night. The streak is tied for the longest at any level of affiliated baseball this season. It lasted from July 9-26 and encompassed the final two games of a series in Louisville, a six-game home sweep of the Norfolk Tides and a seven-game sweep of another series in Louisville. With wins in two of the first three games this week against Gwinnett, the 'Birds have now won 17 of their last 18 games.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding over the last ten games. During that stretch, starters for Memphis allowed just one earned run in 36.0 innings for a miniscule ERA of 0.25.

Coult(er) Hero: Clint Coulter is in the midst of an outstanding run at the plate. In his last 43 at-bats, Coulter is slashing .419/.435/.930 with seven home runs, 16 RBI and 12 runs.

Representing the Stars and Stripes: Brandon Dickson is currently in Tokyo pitching for Team USA at the Olympic Games. Dickson pitched a scoreless inning in Team USA's tournament-opening win over Israel.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.