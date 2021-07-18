Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 18, 2021

Sunday, July 18th 2:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (28-36) vs. Norfolk Tides (24-37) Game 6 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #65 of 130 Home Game #36 of 65

LHP Zack Thompson (0-6, 8.49 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (0-2, 6.23 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds extended their winning streak to seven games with a 9-5 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday night. The 'Birds got off to another good start, scoring three runs in the first inning. Kramer Robertson punctuated the inning with an RBI single. Angel Rondón gave Memphis an outstanding start, yielding just one run in 6.0 innings of work. The Redbirds offense broke the game open late with four runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. Lane Thomas, Nolan Gorman, Evan Mendoza and Clint Coulter all had multi-hit games and Gorman hit a long home run to dead centerfield in the eighth.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson will make his 12th appearance and 10th start of the season for the Redbirds today. Thompson is coming off a solid start in Louisville on July 11 when he allowed just one run in 4.0 innings of work. The 23-year-old worked out of the bullpen in his prior outing and earned a three-inning save against Jacksonville. It was his second save of the season and his career. Thompson has been used in shorter stints of late, going 4.0 innings or fewer in each of his last five appearances. Thompson was the Cardinals' first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the St. Louis organization by MLB Pipeline.

Norfolk Starter: Dean Kremer will make his sixth start of the season for the Tides today and second of the week. Kremer started the series-opener on Tuesday and took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs in 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts. The 25-year-old has made 12 starts in the major leagues this season with the Baltimore Orioles and is 0-7 with a 7.25 ERA. Kremer was acquired by Baltimore in July of 2018 as part of the trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kremer was drafted by the Dodgers in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of UNLV.

Mendoza's Big Series: Evan Mendoza has torn apart Tides' pitching this week. In five games, Mendoza is 9-17 (.529) with two RBI and four runs scored. Mendoza has reached base 12 of the 20 times he has come to the plate in the series.

Taking Advantage of a Chance: Clint Coulter has started three straight games for the first time this season and has certainly taken advantage of the opportunity. In the three games, Coulter is 5-10 with a home run, three RBI, three runs and two walks.

On-Base All The Time: The Redbirds have six different players sporting on-base percentages north of .429 over the course of the first five games of the series against Norfolk. Evan Mendoza, Clint Coulter, Kramer Robertson, Lane Thomas, Nolan Gorman and Conner Capel have each played at least three games in the series and reached base at or above that .429 clip.

Dominant Thomas: Connor Thomas has put together a remarkable run on the mound for the 'Birds. Over his last six appearances, Thomas is 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA in 26.0 innings. The lefthander earned his first save of the season with Memphis on Friday night, allowing just one baserunner in two scoreless innings (the eighth and ninth).

