Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 17, 2021

July 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Saturday, July 17th 6:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (27-36) vs. Norfolk Tides (24-36) Game 5 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #64 of 130 Home Game #35 of 65

RHP Angel Rondón (1-4, 5.82 ERA) vs. LHP Kevin Smith (1-1, 3.63 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds kept the good times rolling on Friday night, grabbing a late lead and never letting go in a 6-5 win over the Norfolk Tides. Memphis raced out to an early 5-2 advantage with a five-run second inning, capped off by a two-run single from Conner Capel. From there, the Tides chipped away and eventually tied the game. The 'Birds grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the sixth via a sacrifice fly from Lane Thomas and put the game away with outstanding bullpen work. Tyler Webb and Connor Thomas pitched the final three scoreless innings, allowing just three baserunners in the process.

Memphis Starter: Angel Rondón will make his 11th appearance and 10th start of the season for the Redbirds today. The 23-year-old hurled a strong (if albeit brief) start at Louisville last Friday night, allowing just one run in 4.0 innings with 4 strikeouts. Rondón had hit a bit of a rough patch prior to that, allowing 13 earned runs in 13.0 innings over his prior three starts. Rondón made his MLB debut on June 6 with the Cardinals and tossed a scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds. He added another scoreless inning at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs before returning to the 'Birds. The Higuey, Dominican Republic native was the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after a strong campaign between High-A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield.

Norfolk Starter: Kevin Smith makes his fifth start with the Tides and 11th overall appearance in the Minor Leagues this season. The lefthander has recorded a 3.63 ERA in his first four starts with Norfolk, striking out 25 batters in 17.1 IP. Smith was stellar in six appearances (five starts) with Double-A Bowie earlier this season, recording a minuscule 1.04 ERA in 26.0 IP (three earned runs) with 37 strikeouts and 10 walks. The Georgia native is considered one of the best pitching prospects in the Orioles system. Smith was acquired from the Mets (the team that originally drafted him) in a trade on August 31st last season.

Capel's Crushin' It: Conner Capel has been on a tear over the last few weeks. In his last ten games, Capel is 12-31 (.387) with four home runs, seven RBI, six runs, and eight walks. The 24-year-old is currently on a six-game hitting streak, batting 450. (9-20) during this scintillating stretch.

Dominant Thomas: Connor Thomas has put together a remarkable run on the mound for the 'Birds. Over his last six appearances, Thomas is 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA in 26.0 innings. The lefthander earned his first save of the season with Memphis on Friday night, allowing just one baserunner in two scoreless innings (the eighth and ninth).

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore both played in the SiriusXM Futures Game at Coors Field in Colorado on Sunday. Liberatore worked a 1-2-3 first inning while starting the game, and Gorman smacked an RBI double in the third inning. Both Gorman and Liberatore were first-round picks out of high school in Arizona after growing up as close friends. Liberatore is the top-ranked prospect in the Cardinals' organization, while Gorman sits one spot behind.

Another New Guy: The Norfolk Tides make their first-ever trip to AutoZone Park this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles was placed in the Triple-A East prior to this season after being a member of the International League since 1969. Norfolk has been the top Minor League affiliate of the Orioles since the 2007 season. Prior to that, they had been the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets for 38 seasons (1969-2006).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.