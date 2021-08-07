Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 7, 2021

Saturday, August 7th 5:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (40-42) at Durham Bulls (53-28) Game 5 of 6

Durham Bulls Athletic Park / Durham, NC Game #83 of 130 Away Game #41 of 65

RHP Jake Woodford (2-3, 5.08 ERA) vs. RHP Evan Phillips (1-1, 5.19 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds lost 16-3 to the Durham Bulls on a gloomy Friday night for baseball in North Carolina. The game was delayed by nearly two and a half hours due to rain, with a steady rain persisting throughout much of the game. The game was 5-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, when Durham put the game away with 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tristan Gray's three-run triple was the standout play in the late-inning barrage for the Bulls.

Memphis Starter: Jake Woodford makes his fourth start this season with the Redbirds tonight. In his first three starts, he allowed six earned runs in 12.0 IP for an ERA of 4.50 with eight strikeouts and six walks. Woodford has spent most of this season with St. Louis, making 17 of his 20 appearances out of the bullpen. His ERA in the Majors this season is 5.08 in 39.0 IP with 32 strikeouts and 17 walks. He was also almost exclusively used as a reliever during the 2020 MLB season. In 12 total appearances (11 of which came out of the bullpen), Woodford's ERA was 5.57 in 2020 with 16 strikeouts and five walks in 21.0 IP.

Durham Starter: Evan Phillips will start tonight's game for the Bulls. The righthanded reliever is making his first start of the season. He was recently acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays organization after being released by the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate, Baltimore Orioles) on Monday. He was signed by Tampa Bay on Wednesday and made his first appearance with Durham that same night, allowing an earned runs on two hits in 1.0 inning against Memphis. He made 18 relief appearances with Norfolk this season, posting an ERA of 5.04 in 25.0 IP with 35 strikeouts and 14 walks.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been very consistent over his last 15 games. During that stretch, Yepez is 17-56 (.304) with seven home runs, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and eight walks. Yepez has four home runs and eight RBI over his last nine games.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds franchise record 15-game winning streak came to an end last Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. The streak is tied for the longest at any level of affiliated baseball this season. It lasted from July 9-26 and encompassed the final two games of a series in Louisville, a six-game home sweep of the Norfolk Tides and a seven-game sweep of another series in Louisville.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding over the last 15 games. During that stretch, starters for Memphis have allowed 13 earned runs in 70.1 innings for a sparkling ERA of 1.67.

Redbirds and Bulls: This week marks the second series all-time between Memphis and Durham as division opponents. The two teams met in the first series of the season at AutoZone Park from May 4-9, with the Bulls winning five of the six games. Memphis was a member of the PCL from 1998-2020 while Durham played in the International League from 1998-2020. The Redbirds and Bulls did meet in the Triple-A National Championship in 2009, 2017 and 2018. The Bulls took home the title in 2009 and 2017 while Memphis won the Triple-A crown in 2018.

