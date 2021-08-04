Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 4, 2021

Wednesday, August 4th 5:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (38-41) at Durham Bulls (52-26) Game 2 of 6

Durham Bulls Athletic Park / Durham, NC Game #80 of 130 Away Game #38 of 65

RHP Angel Rondón (4-4, 5.28 ERA) vs. RHP Tommy Romero (1-1, 15.88 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped the opener of their six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 5-2. The 'Birds got on the board first when Nolan Gorman hit a two-run home run to dead center field in the top of the third inning. That ended up being all the scoring for the Redbirds in the ballgame. Durham evened the score on a two-run home run from Josh Lowe in the bottom of the third. Taylor Walls gave the Bulls the lead with a two-run blast of his own in the fifth and René Pinto added a solo home run in the sixth. The Durham bullpen combined to toss five scoreless innings to seal the victory.

Memphis Starter: Angel Rondón will make his 14th appearance and 11th start of the season for the Redbirds today. Rondón struggled his last time out, allowing five runs in 2.2 innings against Gwinnett, but still earned the win. In his prior three outings, Rondón had yielded just two earned runs in 16 combined innings of work. Today will be the second time in 2021 that Rondón has started against Durham. On May 7, the Bulls tagged the 23-year-old for six runs in four innings of work. A native of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Rondón signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in 2016 and was the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after posting a 2.93 ERA in 28 starts between High-A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield.

Durham Starter: Tommy Romero makes his third start of the season for Durham this evening. Romero has struggled in a Bulls' uniform since being promoted from Double-A Montgomery. In his last start on July 30 against Norfolk, Romero recorded just one out while yielding six runs on one hit and four walks. Hit Triple-A debut came on July 24 against Charlotte and he allowed four runs in 5.1 innings. Romero had a dominant start to the season with Montgomery, posting a 1.88 ERA in 11 games and nine starts. The 24-year-old had a very impressive 75 strikeouts in 48 innings with the Biscuits. In 2019 while with Advanced-A Charlotte, Romero was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year after going 12-4 with a 1.89 ERA. Romero was a 15th round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners out of Eastern Florida State University. He was acquired by Tampa Bay in a trade on May 25, 2018.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been on fire over his last 12 games. During that stretch, Yepez is 15-48 (.313) with six home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored. Yepez has three home runs and five RBI over his last six games.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds franchise record 15-game winning streak came to an end a week ago at AutoZone Park. The streak is tied for the longest at any level of affiliated baseball this season. It lasted from July 9-26 and encompassed the final two games of a series in Louisville, a six-game home sweep of the Norfolk Tides and a seven-game sweep of another series in Louisville.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding over the last 13 games. During that stretch, starters for Memphis have allowed only seven earned runs in 53.1 innings for an astounding ERA of 1.18.

Redbirds and Bulls: This week marks the second series all-time between Memphis and Durham as division opponents. The two teams met in the first series of the season at AutoZone Park from May 4-9, with the Bulls winning five of the six games. Memphis was a member of the PCL from 1998-2020 while Durham played in the International League from 1998-2020. The Redbirds and Bulls did meet in the Triple-A National Championship in 2009, 2017 and 2018. The Bulls took home the title in 2009 and 2017 while Memphis won the Triple-A crown in 2018.

