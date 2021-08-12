Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 12, 2021

Thursday, August 12th 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (40-46) at Norfolk Tides (34-50) Game 3 of 6

Harbor Park / Norfolk, VA Game #87 of 130 Away Game #45 of 65

LHP Zack Thompson (2-6, 6.61 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Baumann (1-0, 1.64 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds lost a tough one on Wednesday night, as the hometown Norfolk Tides scored the game's final six runs en route to a 7-5 win at Harbor Park. The Redbirds roared ahead early with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by some extra-base power. First, Rayder Ascanio launched a home run over the bullpen beyond the left-field fence leading off the inning. Then, with Kramer Robertson on first and one out, Nolan Gorman laced a triple to the base of the left-center field wall to bring home Robertson. The Redbirds held a 5-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, when the game unraveled. The Tides plated four runs on three hits to take the lead for good. Adley Rutschman had the big blow of the ballgame, plating the tying and winning run with a two-run single in the seventh.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson makes his 16th appearance and 14th start of the season for the Redbirds tonight. The lefthander is in the midst of an impressive stretch of pitching. In his last three starts (July 23, July 30 and August 5), Thompson has thrown a combined 17.0 innings with just two earned runs allowed and 15 strikeouts. His last start came at Durham last Thursday night, when he allowed just one earned run on three hits in 6.0 innings with five strikeouts. For the season, the 2019 first-round pick has posted an ERA of 6.61 in 62.2 IP with 53 strikeouts and 34 walks.

Norfolk Starter: Mike Baumann makes his third start of the season for the Norfolk Tides tonight. His first two starts have gone very well - the righthander has allowed just two earned runs in 11.0 IP with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Baumann has spent the majority of this season (10 of his prior 14 starts) with Bowie in Double-A, recording an ERA of 4.89 in 38.2 IP with 39 strikeouts and 18 walks. He is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Orioles system and was drafted in the 3rd Round of the 2017 Draft out of Jacksonville.

Happy to Have You, Alec: Since joining the Memphis Redbirds last week, Alec Burleson has been swinging a hot bat. The Cardinals' second-round pick in 2020 is 8-22 (BA of .364) in six games, including an RBI single in Wednesday night's game. Burleson was in the midst of a powerful season during Double-A Springfield prior to his callup to Memphis in early August. The former East Carolina Pirate was slashing .288/.333/.488 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been incredibly consistent at the plate over his last 18 games. During that stretch, he has eight home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs and nine walks. Yepez had two home runs and five RBI in six games at Durham last week. The righthanded slugger doubled and scored two runs on Wednesday night.

One for the Trophy Case: Brandon Dickson helped the United States National Team secure a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Dickson appeared in three games for Team USA and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings.

Another New Guy: The Norfolk Tides host the Memphis Redbirds at Harbor Park for the first time ever this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles was placed in the Triple-A East prior to this season after being a member of the International League since 1969.

Triple-A East League Stories from August 12, 2021

