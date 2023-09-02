Memphis' McGreevy Leads Two-Hit Shutout of Stripers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis right-hander Michael McGreevy struck out nine over 6.2 two-hit innings on Saturday night, leading the Redbirds (64-67) to a 2-0 shutout of the Gwinnett Stripers (60-69) at AutoZone Park. It's the fourth time Gwinnett has been shut out this year, the first time since June 18 at Nashville.

Decisive Plays: Vaughn Grissom reached on a one-out single in the first inning, but the Stripers didn't tally another hit until Drew Lugbauer's two-out single ended McGreevy's night in the seventh. Memphis scored the decisive run in the second against Jared Shuster (L, 4-6) as Moises Gomez reached on an infield single and scored as Nick Raposo legged out an RBI fielder's choice. In the third, the lead extended to 2-0 on an RBI double from Cesar Prieto.

Key Contributors: Shuster lost despite turning in his fifth quality start of the season. He held Memphis to two runs on six hits, walked four, and struck out three. Jackson Stephens followed with 2.0 scoreless, one-hit innings and three strikeouts. For the Redbirds, McGreevy (W, 9-5), Grant Black (H, 2), and Chris Roycroft (S, 1) combined on the two-hitter.

Noteworthy: Grissom's single extended his on-base streak to 41 games and hitting streak to 13 games, both the longest on the club this year. He came out of the game after the third inning, having been visited by training staff following a long throw from shortstop to first base from the outfield grass on Gomez's second-inning single. Gwinnett is now 6-4 in shutout decisions this season.

Next Game (Sunday, September 3)**:** Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 5): Gwinnett vs. Worcester 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

