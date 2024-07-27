Memphis 901 FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Samuel Careaga scored the only goal while Triston Henry recorded a five-save shutout in his Memphis 901 FC debut as the hosts took a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at AutoZone Park to remain in the top four in the Western Conference standings.
