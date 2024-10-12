Memphis 901 FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video







Memphis 901 FC earned a fourth consecutive trip to the USL Championship Playoffs as it played to a scoreless draw against Sacramento Republic FC at AutoZone Park.

