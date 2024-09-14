Memphis 901 FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Marlon Santos scored a pair of goals as Memphis 901 FC took a 3-0 victory against North Carolina FC at AutoZone Park after NCFC was reduced to 10 players in just the third minute when Justin Malou was sent off.

