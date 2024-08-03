Memphis 901 FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video
Memphis 901 FC was unable to find a breakthrough as El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite posted a five-save shutout in a 0-0 draw at AutoZone Park.
Check out the Memphis 901 FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 3, 2024
- Rising Falls, 2-0, in Colorado Springs - Phoenix Rising FC
- Tough Second Half Sees Legion FC Draw with Hartford Athletic - Birmingham Legion FC
- Memphis 901 FC Draws El Paso Locomotive in Defensive Stalemate - Memphis 901 FC
- Hartford Come from Behind to Draw Birmingham 2-2 - Hartford Athletic
- Rhode Island FC Fights Back to Earn Dramatic 1-1 Draw with Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- Hartford Athletic Loan Joe Schmidt to Spokane Velocity - Hartford Athletic
- It's Matchday Le Rouge Takes Center Stage on the CBS Network - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis 901 FC Stories
- Memphis 901 FC Draws El Paso Locomotive in Defensive Stalemate
- Memphis 901 FC Looks to Solidify Standing against El Paso
- Memphis 901 FC Acquires Panos Armenakas Via Transfer from Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis 901 FC Launches 2024 River Kit
- Memphis 901 FC Duo Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors