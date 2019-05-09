Memorial Stadium to Host Northern Pacific Club Baseball Regional Tournament this Weekend

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in conjunction with the National Club Baseball Association, will be hosting the Northern Pacific Regional Tournament at Memorial Stadium this weekend, starting Friday afternoon. The tournament begins Friday, May 10th at 1 PM, as defending champion #1 seed Oregon and #3 seed Eastern Washington will face off.

University of Oregon, Utah State University, Eastern Washington University and Oregon State University will take part in a double-elimination tournament over the three days. There will be two games on Friday (1 PM and 4 PM), three games on Saturday (10 AM, 1 PM, 4 PM), and the Championship Round on Sunday (10 AM and 1 PM - 1 PM is an "if necessary" game). Admission to the tournament is $5 a day ($10 for a Tournament Pass) for adults, $3 a day ($7 for a Tournament Pass) for children under 12, seniors over 60, and military. A limited concessions menu and beverages will be available to purchase on all three days.

