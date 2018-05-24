Memorial Day Merchandise Sale Taking Place at Roadrunners Office

May 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team will hold a merchandise sale at the team's office to celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday.

Beginning today and ending Tuesday, all fans are welcome to come by 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson and take advantage on season-end pricing on merchandise, including jerseys, pullovers, pucks and more.

A complete listing of the items is as follows:

Original Price Sale Price

Youth Jersey $99 $79

Women's Jersey $149 $109

Men's Jersey $159 $119

Authentic Jersey (Limited Sizing Available) $239 $199

CCM Pullovers $79 $55

WHITEOUT Tucson Puck $15 $10

2018 Calder Cup Playoffs Puck $15 $10

Tucson vs. Texas Pacific Division Finals Puck $15 $10

CCM Hats (S/M Size Only) $25 $15

The office will be open from 8:30 A.M. - 5 P.M. today (Thursday), Friday and Tuesday. Any purchase also includes a 2018 Pima Animal Care Center & Tucson Roadrunners 2018 Calendar.

Purchases can also be completed via email or phone at 866-774-6253 for shipping with a small associated fee.

Season Ticket Members wishing to place an order during the weekend or are unable to make it to the office are encouraged to contact Julie Edwards at (520) 777-6717.

