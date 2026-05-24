Memorial Cup: the Saguenéens Start with a Loss

Published on May 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Kelowna, BC - Six days after capturing the Gilles-Courteau Trophy, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens opened their Memorial Cup tournament Saturday night with a 5-3 loss to the Everett Silvertips, champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The game got off to a rough start for the Saguenéens, as Jesse Heslop gave the Silvertips a 1-0 lead just 74 seconds into the contest.

Christophe Berthelot responded eight minutes later, pouncing on a rebound from an Alexis Bernier shot.

Then, at 5:39 of the second period, Alex Huang gave the Sags a 2-1 lead with a laser of a shot that beat goaltender Anders Miller over the right shoulder.

But just 33 seconds later, Lukas Kaplan tied the game on a shot from the left wing that Lucas Beckman - beaten under the left arm - would likely want back.

That goal proved to be the turning point of the game in Everett's favour. The Silvertips increased the pressure and, at 13:55 and 14:45, scored twice in a span of 50 seconds to take a 4-2 lead. Zackary Shantz and Carter Bear were the goal scorers.

The Sags, who had erased a 4-0 deficit in Game 5 of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final against Moncton, were unable to complete another comeback against Everett.

Maxim Massé gave the Sags a glimmer of hope by making it 4-3 with 28 seconds remaining, after Beckman had gone to the bench, but Matias Vanhanen found the back of the empty net seven seconds later.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2026

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