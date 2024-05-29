Memorial Cup Game Preview: Round-Robin Game 3 vs. London

May 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit and London Knights close out round-robin play at the 2024 Memorial Cup Presented by Dow on Wednesday night. After ten heated regular season and playoff meetings, the victor of Saginaw and London will advance straight to the Memorial Cup Final.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:30 PM

Broadcast:

Television: WNEM TV5+ (Local), TSN (Canada), NHL Network (US), CHL TV, CHL App

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Games:

The Saginaw Spirit are 2-0 in the Memorial Cup, with their last game coming against the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Sunday, May 26th. Drummondville ended the first period up 2-0 with goals coming from Luke Woodworth and Peter Repcik. Overager Alex Christopoulos scored Saginaw's first goal of the night on a delayed penalty, followed by Minnesota prospect Hunter Haight tying the game at two apiece. However, a late goal from Justin Côté regained the lead for the Voltigeurs heading into the third period. Haight scored another goal in the third alongside Nic Sima to seal a 4-3 victory for the Saginaw Spirit who advanced to 2-0. Andrew Oke started in the net for Saginaw, grabbing 21 of 24 shots.

The London Knights are also 2-0, with their last game coming on Monday, May 27th, against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Warrior Defensemen Denton Mateychuk scored the first goal of the night, but goals from Ruslan Gazizov and Sam Dickinson gave the Knights a 2-1 lead heading into the second period. A Moose Jaw goal coming from Ethan Semeniuk tied the game at two apiece, but London wasn't done. Goals from Sam O'Reilly, Landon Sim, and Kasper Halttunen extended the Knights to a 5-2 lead. The Warriors managed a pair of goals in response, but the Knights held on, 5-4. Michael Simpson started in the net for London, saving 26 of 30 shots.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa tallied three assists in Saginaw's last game against Drummondville for a total of four assists overall in the Memorial Cup round robin. Hunter Haight's two goals against the Voltigeurs places him first on the team alongside Nic Sima, who's had a goal in both games. Zayne Parekh, who was recently named to the OHL's First All-Star Team, has raked in three assists and a goal during the Memorial Cup tournament for a total of four points.

Ruslan Gazizov leads the London squad in goals with three, while Jacob Julien leads with three assists. Red Tilson Trophy recipient and Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner Easton Cowan has recorded two assists this Memorial Cup Tournament but is yet to score a goal. Goaltender and 2023 Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner Michael Simpson is the only goalie in the tournament to record a shutout, stopping all 31 shots on goal in the Game 2 against the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

