Membership Clubs Return in 2023

February 15, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that memberships in the popular Boomer's Kids Club and Sr. Loggers Club are now available for the 2023 season.

Membership in Boomer's Kids Club, for kids age 12 and under, is FREE and presented by Lycoming Candy.

Membership includes;

A free ticket voucher for members to every Sunday Cutters home game in 2023

(6 games in all)

Members can join the Cutters on the field for the National Anthem every Sunday

An exclusive prize drawing for members at every Sunday home game

10% off purchases at The Sawmill Team Store all season and 20% off purchases at Lycoming Candy

Membership in the Sr. Loggers Club, for fans age 60 and over, is $35 and presented by UPMC.

Membership includes;

A free ticket voucher for members to every Sunday Cutters home game in 2023

(6 games in all)

A meal voucher for every Sunday game

Exclusive Sr. Loggers Club T-shirt

Early entrance to Sunday games via the MVP Gate

10% purchases in the Sawmill Team Store all season

Fans can register for both clubs online at crosscutters.com or by calling 570.326.3389. Membership in each club is limited and fans are encouraged to sign up as early as possible.

The Crosscutters open the 2023 season on Thursday, June 1 against the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are now available. To order, call (570) 326-3389 or visit www.crosscutters.com.

