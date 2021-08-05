Melendez Homers Three Times, While Parrish and Cox Dominate in Doubleheader Sweep over Travelers

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals swept their second doubleheader of the season, with a pair of 5-1 wins in seven innings over the Arkansas Travelers Wednesday night.

Offensively, MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) and Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Royals' prospect) led the way, combining to drive or score nine of the Naturals' ten runs.

Melendez hit three home runs across the two games to bring his season total to 28, pushing into a tie for the Minor League lead with Marlins prospect Griffin Conine. The Naturals catcher was in a back-and-forth race with Conine all night, who clubbed two long balls for Miami's Double-A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Melendez hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings of Game 1, then launched his third of the day over the fence in the first inning of Game 2. All together, he finished the doubleheader 4-for-7, also singling and scoring in the sixth inning of Game 2.

Hicklen clubbed a solo home run to the opposite field in the fifth, as a part of a 5-for-6 showing at the plate across the two games. In Game 1, he doubled and scored in the third and sixth innings, also singling in a run in the fourth. Hicklen also stole three bases, one in the first game and two in the second with a total of four runs scored.

As good as the offense was, the starting pitching shined as well.

Left-handed pitcher Drew Parrish had the ball in the first game of the night and threw 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Collin Snider pitched the final two innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run while striking out two.

Left-hander Austin Cox (MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Royals' prospect) followed him in the second game, tossing seven innings of one-run baseball for a 7-inning complete game, the first complete game of any length in 2021 for a Naturals starting pitcher. Cox allowed just four hits with one walk and six strikeouts, including two in the seventh inning. Four of his seven innings were 1-2-3 frames and he threw a total of 93 pitches, the most for any Naturals arm this season.

Cox has now won four consecutive starts, combining 23.0 innings with just three runs allowed on 13 hits and 19 strikeouts.

Clay Dungan also contributed a multi-hit day, going 2-for-8 across the two games with hits in each and two RBI in Game 1.

Freddy Fermin singled in both games, stretching his hitting streak to nine games and his reached base streak to 23 games, both active bests among Naturals hitters.

Dairon Blanco did not reach base in either game and his streak of consecutive games reaching base snapped at 26 one short of Melendez' team-best 27 earlier this season.

Northwest Arkansas (42-38) now sits in a tie with Tulsa and Arkansas (42-38) for second place in the Double-A Central North Division, 4.0 games out of first-place behind the Wichita Wind Surge. The Naturals and Travelers continue their seven-game series on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. CT with LHP Foster Griffin starting on the mound for the Naturals.

