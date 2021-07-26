Melendez Delivers Magic with Two Homers in 7-2 Win over TulsaÃÂ

July 26, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Northwest Arkansas Naturals catcher MJ Melendez homered twice for the third time this season and helped the Naturals beat the Tulsa Drillers 7-2 Saturday night on the road.

Clay Dungan turned the momentum in favor of Northwest Arkansas from the very first pitches of the game as he led off the night with a home run, his eighth of the season and fourth leadoff home run this year.

Two more runs scored in the first and the Naturals did not look back, adding on more as the night went on. Dungan singled home the fourth run of the game in the second, as Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Royals' prospect) scored after walking to lead off the inning.

Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) homered to lead off the fifth, then added a solo shot in the sixth as well, putting his home run total on the season at 23. He has 10 in the month of July and four this week against Tulsa.

Austin Cox (MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Royals' prospect) earned his second straight win, pitching 5.0 innings of one-run baseball to improve his record to 2-1 this season.

Nolan Watson held the Drillers to just one run across three innings and Andrés Sotillet struck out three in a scoreless ninth to finish off the Naturals' second straight win.

Dungan and Melendez each drove in two runs, while the two of them and Hicklen each turned in a multi-hit night.

Northwest Arkansas (37-33) concludes the series with Tulsa (37-34) Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. against the Drillers with Jonathan Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) pitching for the Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.