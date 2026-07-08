Melanie Top Bin Barcenas Here Is this Week's @CanonUSA Goal of the Week! #nwsl #goal #soccer
Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2026
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