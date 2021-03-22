Meireles Returns to Swamp Rabbits from Syracuse Crunch

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Panthers, proud National Hockey League affiliate for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, have reassigned rookie forward Greg Meireles to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch. Meireles returns to the Upstate after making his AHL debut on March 6 against the Rochester Americans.

In total, Meireles dressed for Syracuse on March 6, March 13 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and March 19 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The 22-year-old first-year pro has skated in 24 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season and earned 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Previously named ECHL Rookie of the Month for January, Meireles earned assists in seven straight games from December 27, 2020-January 17, 2021.

Prior to turning pro, Meireles spent parts of five seasons with the Kitchener Rangers from 2015-2020. In his major junior career, Meireles totaled 239 points (99 goals, 140 assists) in 244 Ontario Hockey League games. Meireles concluded his OHL career in 2019-20 finishing third on Kitchener in scoring with 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 48 games.

Greenville is slated to open a three-game set with the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, March 26 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The series will shift to Greenville on Saturday and Sunday to conclude the weekend. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

