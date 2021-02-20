Meijer and South Bend Cubs Partner with Food Bank to Provide Turkeys for Michiana

February 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - As the effects of COVID-19 continue to challenge families across Michiana, Meijer and the South Bend Cubs are partnering with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to host a Drive-Thru Turkey Distribution in parking lot B of Four Winds Field on Thursday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This distribution is part of a larger effort by Meijer to donate 50,000 frozen turkeys to 10 food banks across the Midwest. In Michiana, Meijer will provide turkeys for up to 2,000 households and the Food Bank will also provide up to 1,000 perishable food boxes for the first 1,000 attendees.

"Meijer has been a wonderful partner in the community and has continued to give even more throughout the pandemic," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Along with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, they understand the hardships many families are facing and are doing what they can to help ease the burden. We are honored to play a small role in their good works."

"We are so grateful for our partnership with Meijer and the South Bend Cubs and their commitment to feeding the hungry," said Marijo Martinec, Executive Director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. "Protein is a luxury item at many food pantries and turkey is a versatile source of protein. At this time when so many are struggling to put food on the table, these turkeys will put smiles on so many faces."

"Meijer cares about the communities we serve and we are pleased to stand beside the South Bend Cubs to donate turkeys to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana so they can help local families in need," Mishawaka Meijer Store Director Jason Pursehouse said. "We know the coronavirus pandemic has made an impact on the lives of those who live here, and we wanted to do our part to help."

Turkeys are limited to 1 per household, maximum of 4 households per vehicle. Anyone who plans to attend will need to abide by the following guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the community, staff, and volunteers:

You must be in a vehicle to receive food, no exceptions, no walk-ups.

You are required to clear the trunk of your vehicle before coming to the distribution.

Please keep car windows closed and masks on while in the distribution line.

To enter the distribution line, vehicles must approach Lot B by traveling westbound on South Street and turning north onto Taylor Street. Vehicles will exit Lot B traveling northbound from Taylor Street to Western Avenue.

For additional food resources or to find a pantry near you, visit feedindiana.org.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 20, 2021

Meijer and South Bend Cubs Partner with Food Bank to Provide Turkeys for Michiana - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.