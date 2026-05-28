Meet the USL Championship Clubs Hosting Countries at the FIFA 2026 World Cup

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The 2026 FIFA World Cup is two weeks from kickoff when Mexico faces South Africa in the opening game of the tournament, with 48 countries set to compete across the United States, Mexico and Canada in the biggest edition of the competition to date.

This year's World Cup has already seen history for the USL Championship as for the first time four of the league's current players will be in action for their countries. For other clubs in the league, though, there's the opportunity to bring the tournament close to home, serving as a Base Camp for one of the 48 nations competing in the competition.

Here's a look at the three countries who this week were officially unveiled as FIFA Base Camps for the competition.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.