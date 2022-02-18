Meet the Rumble Ponies Dinner Set to Return on April 6th, Tickets on Sale Next Week

BINGHAMTON, NY - With Opening Day right around the corner, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are excited to announce the 4th annual Meet the Rumble Ponies Dinner will return on Wednesday, April 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Binghamton. This year's dinner marks the first dinner since 2019. Tickets for this year's dinner will go on sale next Monday, February 21st at 9:00 AM.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on the night of the dinner for a "Meet the Ponies" autograph session starting at 5:30 PM. Dinner will be served promptly at 7:00 PM followed by a special program including an interview with first year Rumble Ponies manager, Reid Brignac; as well as introductions for the rest of the coaching staff and players.

First year owners David and Karen Sobotka will introduce what's in store for the 2022 season with the team's "30th Season Celebration" showcase. Throughout the night we will reflect on the history of Double-A Mets Baseball in Downtown Binghamton since its beginning in 1992. Attendees will be given a glimpse of all the exciting promotions, giveaways, specialty jerseys, and celebrity appearances in store this summer at Mirabito Stadium.

Join in the fun and meet the players taking the field in the Rumble Ponies uniform.

Individual tickets for the event are $40 per person and include dinner and a commemorative 30th season baseball to be autographed. Dinner tickets are available to 2022 Rumble Club members at only $35. Fans can start purchasing tickets at 9:00 AM on February 21st online at www.BINGRP.com.

For questions, please reach out to Julia Jaffee, Director of Community Engagement and Group Sales at 607-722-FUNN (3866) or by email at julia@bingrp.com.

Season Tickets and Flex Booklets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN, or on our website www.bingrp.com.

