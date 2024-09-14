Meet the Prospects: Sam English

September 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







Sam English, a 2024 transfer to Syracuse, netted two hat tricks in route to a 23-goal campaign. Racking up at least one point in 15 of 18 games this season, he received a USILA All-America Honorable Mention.

The NLL Draft can be watched LIVE this Sunday 9/15 at 7pm ET on the NLL Facebook and YouTube Channels!

Visit our official website at NLL.com and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @NLL TikTok - @nll_official

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.