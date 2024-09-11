Meet the Prospects: Brennan O'Neill

September 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







Brennan O'Neill capitalized on seemingly every opportunity he was given at Duke. In his career, he collected over 200 goals and 300 points making him a top name to watch ahead of Sunday. Video Courtesy of Duke Athletics.

The NLL Draft can be watched LIVE this Sunday 9/15 at 7pm ET on the NLL Facebook and YouTube Channels!

Visit our official website at NLL.com and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @NLL TikTok - @nll_official

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.