Meet the Mayor and the Otters, Check out What's Happening at Bosse Field this Week

April 22, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





The Evansville Otters will be hosting the April Traveling City Hall meeting on Wednesday, April 24 at Bosse Field from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Meet some members of the Evansville Otters baseball team and the coaching staff at the meeting. The Traveling City Hall meeting will be the day before the Otters' begin spring training.

2019 is the 25th anniversary season for the Otters. Mayor Winnecke encourages everyone to come out to historic Bosse Field to meet the players, new members of the club's front office staff and learn about two Education Days to be hosted by the Otters on May 1 and 8.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will open the meeting and introduce city department heads, followed by a presentation by the Otters.

Small group guided tours of the Bosse Field will be available after the formal remarks, and the public will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with Mayor Winnecke and city department heads about any issue involving local government.

Otters' Fan Fest this Saturday at noonThe Evansville Otters kick off their 25th anniversary season at Bosse Field with Fan Fest presented by Action Equipment on April 27 at 12 p.m.

Fan Fest is open to the public and admission is free for everyone. The event will feature plenty of activities to help get fans and families excited about the celebratory season in 2019.

During Fan Fest, season ticket holders are invited to come pick up their tickets for the 2019 season, which will have a new look to commemorate the 25th anniversary season. Plus, fans can select and purchase available season tickets.

Single-game tickets will also go on sale April 27 during Fan Fest. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for 2019 home games- including Opening Night.

Attendees will be able to go on the field and take batting practice with Otters' players from 12 to 2 p.m., weather and field conditions permitting.

Starting at 2 p.m., fans can watch the Otters' Spring Training workout.

Fans will not want to miss a stadium scavenger hunt courtesy of the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Bring your pets to enjoy Fan Fest with you and help with the scavenger hunt!

Kids will be able to play in the Kids Zone on the first base outer concourse. They can play on giant inflatables and playground area. Kids will also be able to meet Evan the Otter and the Otterbelles.

Fans will also be able to enjoy selected tasty snacks and items from the Bosse Field concessions menu.

Gift shop merchandise will be on sale for fans to buy official Otters' team apparel, including special clearance items.

There will be door prizes for fans to enter and win Otters' tickets and gear.

Visit evansvilleotters.com for more information and we want to see you at Fan Fest!

