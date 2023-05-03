Meet the Manager Event Set for May 25

FOND DU LAC, WI - All fans are invited to a Meet & Greet event hosted by the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday, May 25 at Horicon Bank (854 E. Johnson St., Fond du Lac, WI) from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Douglas Coe, the team's on-field manager, and General Manager Jim Misudek, will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the upcoming season, and preview the 2023 roster.

The doors for the event will open at 5:00 p.m. with complimentary light snacks available. Coe will be available for photos and autographs from 5:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and admission is FREE. The first 100 fans at the event may enter to win a Horicon Bank VIP Suite for a 2023 home game! Weaver, the Dock Spiders fun-loving mascot, will also be available for photos with fans who attend the event.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2023 schedule is highlighted by 18 giveaway items this season. With 36 home games, half of the home slate features a giveaway item this season! The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features four bobbleheads, a reversible bucket hat, a snapback hat, and one pair of socks. The home slate also features Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, and gameday themes. Click on the links to see all 18 giveaway dates, daily specials, and the full promotional schedule.

