Meet the LOVB Stars Shining at the 2025 VNL

The annual Volleyball Nations League (VNL) begins this week, and 25 League One Volleyball athletes will represent their countries during the two-month global tournament.

Nearly half (14 of 30) of the United States' long list roster will play for LOVB during the 2026 pro season, including LOVB Founding Athletes Logan Eggleston and Jordyn Poulter. Five LOVB athletes will play for Team Canada this summer, three for Germany, and LOVB athletes may be found on four other countries' VNL long lists.

During each week of pool play, teams will select 14 athletes from their long list who will be eligible to play in that week's matches. After three weeks of pool play - 12 total matches - the top eight teams in the VNL standings will compete in the Final Round.

VNL play begins Wednesday, June 4. Piyanut Pannoy's Thailand is the first to compete as they take on Poland at 3 a.m. Eastern in Beijing. The U.S. National Team takes on Italy at 1 p.m. ET in Rio De Janeiro, and Canada hosts Bulgaria at 7:30 p.m. in Ottawa.

LOVB Austin teammates Logan Eggleston and Asjia O'Neal are vlogging about their experiences in and out of the national team gym this summer. Watch episode one of the Roomie Diaries now!

USA

McKenzie Adams, LOVB Atlanta

Logan Eggleston, LOVB Austin

Rachel Fairbanks, LOVB Atlanta

Serena Gray, LOVB Salt Lake

Amber Igiede, LOVB Houston

Zoe Jarvis, LOVB Austin

Tia Jimerson, LOVB Atlanta

Roni Jones-Perry, LOVB Salt Lake

Molly McCage, LOVB Austin

Asjia O'Neal, LOVB Austin

Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake

Ella May Powell, Unassigned

Lexi Rodriguez, LOVB Omaha

Madi Skinner, LOVB Austin

Brazil

Ana Carolina da Silva, Unassigned

Canada

Alexa Gray, Unassigned

Andrea Mitrovic, Unassigned

Brie O'Reilly, Unassigned

Vicky Savard, LOVB Omaha

Jazmine White, Unassigned

Czechia

Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta

Germany

Annie Cesar, LOVB Omaha

Kimberly Drewniok, LOVB Omaha

Anna Pogany, LOVB Houston

Japan

Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

Thailand

Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta







