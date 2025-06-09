Meet the LOVB Stars Shining at the 2025 VNL
June 9, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release
The annual Volleyball Nations League (VNL) begins this week, and 25 League One Volleyball athletes will represent their countries during the two-month global tournament.
Nearly half (14 of 30) of the United States' long list roster will play for LOVB during the 2026 pro season, including LOVB Founding Athletes Logan Eggleston and Jordyn Poulter. Five LOVB athletes will play for Team Canada this summer, three for Germany, and LOVB athletes may be found on four other countries' VNL long lists.
During each week of pool play, teams will select 14 athletes from their long list who will be eligible to play in that week's matches. After three weeks of pool play - 12 total matches - the top eight teams in the VNL standings will compete in the Final Round.
VNL play begins Wednesday, June 4. Piyanut Pannoy's Thailand is the first to compete as they take on Poland at 3 a.m. Eastern in Beijing. The U.S. National Team takes on Italy at 1 p.m. ET in Rio De Janeiro, and Canada hosts Bulgaria at 7:30 p.m. in Ottawa.
LOVB Austin teammates Logan Eggleston and Asjia O'Neal are vlogging about their experiences in and out of the national team gym this summer. Watch episode one of the Roomie Diaries now!
USA
McKenzie Adams, LOVB Atlanta
Logan Eggleston, LOVB Austin
Rachel Fairbanks, LOVB Atlanta
Serena Gray, LOVB Salt Lake
Amber Igiede, LOVB Houston
Zoe Jarvis, LOVB Austin
Tia Jimerson, LOVB Atlanta
Roni Jones-Perry, LOVB Salt Lake
Molly McCage, LOVB Austin
Asjia O'Neal, LOVB Austin
Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake
Ella May Powell, Unassigned
Lexi Rodriguez, LOVB Omaha
Madi Skinner, LOVB Austin
Brazil
Ana Carolina da Silva, Unassigned
Canada
Alexa Gray, Unassigned
Andrea Mitrovic, Unassigned
Brie O'Reilly, Unassigned
Vicky Savard, LOVB Omaha
Jazmine White, Unassigned
Czechia
Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta
Germany
Annie Cesar, LOVB Omaha
Kimberly Drewniok, LOVB Omaha
Anna Pogany, LOVB Houston
Japan
Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake
Thailand
Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta
