Meet the Hat Tricks Tonight

Do you want to meet the 2022-23 Danbury Hat Tricks?

Well now's your chance! Come party with the Danbury Hat Tricks tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 7-9 p.m. in the fabulous Axe Tricks lounge at Danbury Arena.

Fans will receive one complimentary drink courtesy of the Hat Tricks! Fans will get to meet Hat Tricks players, coaches and other members of the organization. Get ready for the season opener and kick it with the Tricks!

Axe Tricks is located on the second floor of the Danbury Arena across from the Luxury Suites. All fans are welcome to attend. Space is limited, however. RSVP as soon as possible to reserve your spot.

To RSVP for this event, please email Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

