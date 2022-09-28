Meet the Hat Tricks October 11th

September 28, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Do you want to meet the 2022-23 Danbury Hat Tricks?

Well now's your chance! Come party with the Danbury Hat Tricks on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 7-9 p.m. in the fabulous Axe Tricks lounge at Danbury Arena.

Fans will receive one complimentary drink courtesy of the Hat Tricks! Fans will get to meet Hat Tricks players, coaches and other members of the organization. Get ready for the season opener and kick it with the Tricks!

Axe Tricks is located on the second floor of the Danbury Arena across from the Luxury Suites. All fans are welcome to attend. Space is limited, however. RSVP as soon as possible to reserve your spot.

To RSVP for this event, please email Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

Axe Tricks will be fully-open for the season and fans have a lot to look forward to.

Axe Tricks highlights include:

Billiards

Pro-Foosball

Full Bar with your favorite spirits

Fan Favorite Menu

Axe Throwing

Live Music

Big TV Wall playing the game

Lounge and Bar Seating

Cathedral Ceilings and Danbury Skyline views

Industrial comfort chic decor

Axe Tricks makes the perfect spot to host your personal or company event anytime of the week.

Don't miss out on the fun. Regular hours start one hour before puck drop for all FPHL home games, staying open late after. Other times to be announced. Axe Tricks, the ultimate fan experience.

The puck drops on the Hat Tricks' season Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. as they take on the Delaware Thunder. Tickets are available.

