Meet the Hat Tricks at Buffalo Wild Wings
October 15, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Wanna meet the Danbury Hat Tricks? Well now's your chance!
Come party with the team at Buffalo Wild Wings this Monday from 6-8pm and get ready for the start of hockey season! Fans will receive complimentary appetizers and their first drink on the Hat Tricks.
All fans are welcome! To RSVP, please email Herm Sorcher or call 203-794-1704.
