Meet the Bucks Slated for Memorial Day

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks will host 'Meet the Bucks' night on Monday, May 27 starting at 5:30 pm. The event is FREE to the public, with food and beverage available for purchase.

The Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium souvenir stand will be open showcasing NEW merchandise for the 2019 season. The Bucks Ticket Office will be open, so fans can purchase tickets to all 36 Bucks home games, including Opening Day on Tuesday, May 28 versus the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 pm, and tickets for the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game presented by Experience Waterloo and Cedar Valley Sports Commission.

The 2019 Bucks players will mix and mingle with fans from 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm. At 6:35 pm, the Bucks will play an intra-squad scrimmage which will allow fans to get a preview of the 2019 Bucks squad. Fans will be allowed to go onto the field after the scrimmage to run the bases and receive autographs from players and coaches.

The Bucks open their 25th season of play on May 28 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

