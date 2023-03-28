Meet the 2023 Marauders at LECOM Park

March 28, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced today that Meet the Marauders is returning to LECOM Park on April 4. The entire roster and coaching staff will appear before the Home Opener on April 7.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. A formal announcement of the roster will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m., followed by an autograph session on the field. There will be plenty of activities for fans of all ages including corn hole, a photo booth, and inflatables. There is no charge to enter the event.

Concessions will be available for purchase. The LECOM Park ticket office will also be open for those looking to purchase tickets.

The Marauders play their first home game of the 2023 campaign on Friday, April 7 against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game.

The LECOM Park ticket office will be open on on gamedays from two and a half hours before first pitch until the seventh inning. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BradentonMarauders.com.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 28, 2023

Meet the 2023 Marauders at LECOM Park - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.