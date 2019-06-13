Meet the 2019 Cyclonesâ??â??â??â??â??â?â??

June 13, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





The Brooklyn Cyclones face the Staten Island Yankees tomorrow, opening the 2019 season with a "Battle for the Bridge" at MCU Park. The New York Mets have announced the preliminary roster for third-year skipper Edgardo Alfonzo's Cyclones.

Outfielder Jose Medina, a 2017 NY-Penn League All-Star returns to Brooklyn for a third season, while outfielder Anthony Dirocie and infielder Angel Manzanarez come back to Coney Island for a season term. NYPL All-Star Yeudy Colon, who posted a 1.95 ERA in 25 relief appearances, rejoins the squad. Those returning from the 2018 Cyclones helped bring Brooklyn within a half game of the playoffs.

The Mets also send new faces to Brooklyn, including some that have recently put pen to paper as 2019 draftees. RHP Nathan Jones, a fifth-round selection, hails from Northwestern State University in Louisiana, becoming the second-highest draft pick in school history. Other draft arms include Jordan Martinson (11th, Dallas Baptist), Mitch Ragan (15th, Creighton), and Dan Goggin (17th, James Madison).

Offensively, sluggers Zach Ashford (6th, Fresno State) and Joe Genord (9th, South Florida) come to Brooklyn via this year's MLB Draft. Infielder and utility man Luke Ritter joins the Mets farm club following a stellar four-year career for the Wichita State Shockers, and Nic Gaddis, an infielder from Jacksonville State in Alabama, offers some southern flair to the Big Apple

Catcher Phil Capra brings local flavor to MCU Park, hailing from North Salem near Westchester County. Capra, a switch-hitting power bat played collegiately for the Wagner College Seahawks, playing his home games at Staten Island's Richmond County Bank Ballpark and occasionally at MCU Park. Infielder Gavin Garay, a native of LaGrangeville, attended John F. Kennedy Catholic High School in Westchester County. The Mets' 26th round selection in 2017 comes to Brooklyn after two assignments to rookie-level Kingsport.

The Cyclones begin the season playing three of the season's first four games at home. Brooklyn faces Staten Island at MCU Park Friday at 7 p.m. before the Aberdeen Ironbirds visit Coney Island Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.