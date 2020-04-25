Meet Buddy Bat, Andy Armadillo for Texas Roadhouse Takeouts

April 25, 2020 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats and Texas Roadhouse have created a joint effort to reward fans for taking advantage of takeout orders at during "Kids Night" at local Texas Roadhouse locations in Louisville.

Over the next two weeks, Buddy Bat and Texas Roadhouse's Andy Armadillo will be delivering takeout orders to customers' cars at local Texas Roadhouse locations. The first five orders picked up during the listed time slot will receive a free membership to the Bats' Kids Club for the upcoming baseball season. In addition, fans who share pictures on social media of Buddy Bat at Texas Roadhouse using #TXRHBuddyBat and #TeamKentucky will be entered to win the opportunity to be a Play Ball Kid at an upcoming Bats home game.

Below is the complete schedule for this partnership with Buddy Bat and Andy Armadillo:

Outer Loop - Monday, April 27 (4:30-5:30 p.m.)

St. Matthews - Monday, April 27 (6-7 p.m.)

Clarksville - Tuesday, May 5 (3-4 p.m.)

Shively - Tuesday, May 5 (4:30-5:30 p.m.)

Middletown - Tuesday, May 5 (6-7 p.m.)

