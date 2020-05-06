Medora Joins Larks Parade

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Motor Company, Teddy Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) and several Mandan first responders are putting on a Parade in residential Mandan on Friday, May 8 starting at 11:30 a.m. The parade will be centered around the Fort Lincoln Elementary school area.

The Larks will be joined by their friends at Medora with Theodore Roosevelt in Manitou the Medora Mobile, Emily Walter, "Queen of the West," in a classic 1940s truck, as well as Bill Sorensen, Sheriff Bear and the Medora cowboys and cowgirls.

"Medora has always been a place where people could get good feelings - about the land, about each other, about themselves," said Justin Fisk, Marketing and Communications Director, TRMF. "So with so many people staying at home recently, we were excited to be able to bring a little cheer to them again with the parade. They'll get to see some favorite cast members, characters like Sheriff Bear, and maybe even take a little inspiration from Teddy Roosevelt and how he overcame the hardships in his life."

The Mandan Rural Fire Department, Morton County Sheriff's Office, Mandan Police Department and Metro Area Ambulance Services will also participate in the parade.

The new Lark Nest Monster and other Bismarck Motor Company trucks will carry Clark the Lark, Merifeather Lewis and their friends during the parade.

Recommended watch spots include Fort Lincoln Elementary and Star Gazer Park.

